Viswam OTT Release: Gopichand’s movie streaming online. Check where to watch

  • With the Over-the-Top platform release, the movie now has a chance to capture a wider audience and offer the audience some good family drama in the ongoing festive season of Diwali 2024.

Updated1 Nov 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Gopichand’s Viswam poster.
Gopichand’s Viswam poster. (X/@ottguru3)

Much to the delight of fans, Tollywood star Gopichand’s latest film, Viswam, has suddenly entered the OTT space. It was released theatrically on 11 October 2024 and has become available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting 1 November 2024.

The Telugu action comedy, directed by Srinu Vaitla, mixes action and humour and shows Gopichand in an engaging role. In the movie, Gopichand portrayed an agent tasked with protecting a family in a high-stakes mission.

Viswam: Box Office collections:

As per movie trading watch website sacnilk.com, Viswam performed well on its first 19 days at the box office and earned an estimated 14.06 Crore India net. On the 20th day at Box Office, Viswam earned around 0.2 Crore India. Viswam had an overall 15.45 per cent Telugu Occupancy on 30 October 2024.

Viswam: Plot

According to the movie's plot, Gopichand returned to India to defend his father’s honour against a terrorist plot, orchestrated by the antagonist Khureshi. Gopichand's character navigates conflicts to ensure the safety of those he is assigned to protect. In the whole process, he fell in love with Sameera.

Viswam: Cast and crew:

Making his return to filmmaking after a six-year hiatus, Sreenu Vaitla has cast Gopichand alongside Kavya Thapar. The other main characters include Jisshu Sengupta, Sunil Verma, and Naresh.

Sreenu Vaitla, Gopimohan, Bhanu-Nandu, and Praveen Verma wrote it, while Chaitan Bharadwaj and Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music. Amar Reddy Kudumula edited it, and K.V. Guhan cinematographed it.

Viswam: Where to Watch

Viswam secured a spot and made profits in theatres. From 1 November, it will be available online on Amazon Prime Video. With the Over-the-Top platform release, the movie now has a chance to capture a wider audience and offer the audience some good family drama in the ongoing festive season of Diwali 2024.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryMediaViswam OTT Release: Gopichand’s movie streaming online. Check where to watch

