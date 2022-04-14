Voot adds new male-oriented shows to library this April

Voot adds new male-oriented shows to library this April2 min read . 14 Apr 2022
- Voot's library includes the second and third seasons of Brochara and Baked - Teen Tidaga, Sab Bigada, starting 18 April and 25 April, 2022 respectively.
Voot, the video streaming service owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has launched a slate of shows, aiming to reach out to male audiences across metros, tier-one and tier-two cities. These include the second and third seasons of Brochara and Baked - Teen Tidaga, Sab Bigada, starting 18 April and 25 April, 2022 respectively.
“At Voot, we have recognized the changing entertainment needs of our viewers and have constantly innovated to deliver content that appeals to all. Keeping up the momentum and strengthening our libraries with a focus to appeal to the younger audience, with web series like Brochara and Baked, we continue to expand our content offerings to bring comedy, light-hearted, fun and relatable content for our existing while also attracting a newer set of users," Chanpreet Arora, head – AvoD (advertising video-on-demand), Voot, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said in a statement.
Last year, Voot was in the news for the premiere of its reality show Bigg Boss OTT that recorded an estimated 1.5-2 million viewers each week and particular traction in the 15-30 age group. Big Boss OTT was the digital-only season of Viacom18’s popular reality show that airs on its Hindi entertainment channel Colors. The show made its debut on Voot on August 8 and was hosted by Karan Johar.
Media industry experts said that Voot, so far, has been a fringe player in India’s OTT segment dominated by Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar. However, Bigg Boss OTT as property had helped create buzz around the service.
In an earlier interview with Mint, Ferzad Palia, head, Voot Select, Voot Kids, and international business, Viacom18 had said that the platform will bank on a freemium, or mix of advertising and subscription-driven strategies to drive growth in the Indian market, where it competes with nearly 60 other OTT platforms.
Apart from web extensions of its TV properties, Palia said the platform will focus on sports as well as its slate of international programming, thanks to partners like CBS Corporation, with which Viacom had merged in 2019.