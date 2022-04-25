Voot, the video streaming service owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd has announced a new line-up for April including investigative thriller series London Files starring Arjun Rampal and international titles The Man Who Fell to Earth and The Offer . Three sports properties Inter Milan vs Roma, Lazio vs AC Milan and PSG vs Lens, have also been slated.

Recently, Voot had also announced its foray into Kannada language programming with a new show, Humble Politician Nograj, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios and Danish Sait, that streamed on 6 January.

Last year, the service was in the news for the premiere of its reality show Bigg Boss OTT that recorded an estimated 1.5-2 million viewers each week and particular traction in the 15-30 age group. Big Boss OTT was the digital-only season of Viacom18’s popular reality show that airs on its Hindi entertainment channel Colors. The show made its debut on Voot on August 8 and was hosted by Karan Johar.

Media industry experts said that Voot, so far, has been a fringe player in India’s OTT segment dominated by Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar. However, Bigg Boss OTT as property has helped create buzz around the service.

In an earlier interview with Mint, Ferzad Palia, head, Voot Select, Voot Kids, and international business, Viacom18 had said that the platform will bank on a freemium, or mix of advertising and subscription-driven strategies to drive growth in the Indian market, where it competes with nearly 60 other OTT platforms.

Apart from web extensions of its TV properties, Palia said the platform will focus on sports as well as its slate of international programming, thanks to partners like CBS Corporation, with which Viacom had merged in 2019.