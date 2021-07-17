VOOT Kids partners with Singapore Tourism Board for ‘Chhota Bheem’

NEW DELHI: VOOT Kids, the video streaming service devoted to children owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board for its animated seven-part mini-series inspired by its show Chhota Bheem .

Titled ‘Chhota Bheem – Adventures in Singapore’, the series, an attempt at brand integration, will be set in various locations across Singapore such as Jewel Changi Airport, HSBC Rain Vortex, Singapore Botanic Gardens, the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari, among others. In addition to the webisodes streaming 17 July onwards, children will also have access to e-books and interactive games modelled on the show, which will be available for download from the Voot Kids app.

Chhota Bheem, created by animation company Green Gold Animation, has often topped BARC ratings as far as the kids' channel category goes.

“As part of a vision to engage our Indian audiences creatively in the new covid-19 environment, the STB (Singapore Tourism Board) has been harnessing technology to reimagine its content, products and offerings. We have explored new partnerships and social engagements with many well-known brands. Many of these collaborations involved Indian talents and influencers working with Singaporean artistes, presenting their common passions to the Indian audiences virtually through engaging storytelling and showcasing of the destination. This creative partnership with Voot Kids and Green Gold is our first animation project and we are happy to offer this to the family audiences in India," GB Srithar, regional director, India, Middle East and South Asia (IMESA), Singapore Tourism Board, said in a statement.

Ashutosh Parekh, head of content, Voot Kids said the company’s mainstay is to provide meaningful screen time pivoting around fun – learn and entertainment that is age-appropriate and 100 % safe.

To be sure, after product placements in films and TV shows, branded content has made its way to video streaming platforms. The growing trend of branded storytelling incorporates products and brands within narratives of shows in genres ranging from food and fitness to travel, by and large on homegrown streaming platforms.

Last year, Disney+ Hotstar premiered Spirit of Scotland hosted by actor Kunal Kapoor created by media agency Wavemaker for liquor firm Pernod Ricard that explores the country and its history of scotch.

ZEE5 has collaborated with brands like Dabur, Colgate and Pedigree while food and beverage maker PepsiCo came up with a celebrity cooking show called Kitchen, Khanna & Konversations! with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for Quaker Oats on Hotstar. VOOT already has a show called Cheat Week in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!