VOOT Kids partners with Singapore Tourism Board for ‘Chhota Bheem’

“As part of a vision to engage our Indian audiences creatively in the new covid-19 environment, the STB (Singapore Tourism Board) has been harnessing technology to reimagine its content, products and offerings. We have explored new partnerships and social engagements with many well-known brands. Many of these collaborations involved Indian talents and influencers working with Singaporean artistes, presenting their common passions to the Indian audiences virtually through engaging storytelling and showcasing of the destination. This creative partnership with Voot Kids and Green Gold is our first animation project and we are happy to offer this to the family audiences in India," GB Srithar, regional director, India, Middle East and South Asia (IMESA), Singapore Tourism Board, said in a statement.

