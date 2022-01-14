NEW DELHI : Viacom18 Media-owned video streaming platform Voot has partnered with Ullu – an OTT service primarily known for adult content that is now also foraying into family shows.

As part of the partnership, Voot will stream 100 plus shows from the Ullu library, including Tandoor, Assi Nabbe Pure Sau, Panchali, Cyanide, Peshawar, Paper, The Bull of Dalal Street, Tadap, and Pratiksha for free.

The shows will be available in multiple vernacular languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bhojpuri besides English.

"As a mass entertainment platform, Voot has consistently been ahead of the game in providing viewers with an entertaining and engaging content experience. Our partnership with Ullu will help us to widen our content library and meet the ever-growing demands of our viewers. This partnership gives us access to quality content across genres and languages and is a step forward in cementing Voot’s leadership in the AVoD ecosystem," Chanpreet Arora, head - AVoD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures said in a statement.

To be sure, content partnerships in the OTT ecosystem have surfaced since 2019 when ZEE5 and ALTBalaji announced a collaboration to co-create original content which will only be available on their platforms. More recently, Amazon Prime Video launched Prime Video channels that host multiple subscription-based services within their app.

"It has always been our intent to make our content widely accessible and available. Most of our Ullu Originals have a binge factor and it matches the consumption pattern of binge-watching on Voot. We are sure that Voot viewers will certainly benefit from this association as it offers them content that is fresh and exciting," Ullu's CEO and founder, Vibhu Agarwal said in a statement.

