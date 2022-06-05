NEW DELHI : Voot Select, the subscription-based video streaming service owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has announced a new documentary, Bandon Mein Tha Dum , based on India’s test-series win against Australia in 2020-21. It has been directed by Neeraj Pandey, best known for films like A Wednesday and Special 26.

Coupled with behind-the-scenes footage, narratives from the winning squad like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari, their coaches, as well as journalists who covered the series, Bandon Mein Tha Dum sheds light on the struggles that the Indian cricket team had to navigate ahead of their victory against Team Australia.

“Bandon Mein Tha Dum is a story that every Indian deserves to know, and re-live. The series is based upon the unheard stories and the real struggles behind the victory of the Indian cricket team during one of its toughest times," Ferzad Palia, head - SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) and international business, Viacom18 said in a statement.

Director Pandey said the India-Australia Test series 2020-2021 was won by India in such a manner that it not only captured the imagination of the entire nation but also provided tremendous joy to the cricketing and wider sporting community all over the world at a time when people were still trying to come to terms with the devastation covid-19 had brought in their lives. “The human stories in this cricketing tale elevated the series beyond a cricketing audience and created huge euphoria across all segments of the Indian society. The nation was gripped and it was therefore befitting for us to bring the story to the people of India of one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports and cricket. Nothing excited me more than retelling this story which went beyond high-quality cricket, through the mind of the players," Pandey said.