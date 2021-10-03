Voot Select to focus on ‘freemium’ strategy for Indian market

“The hybrid model has worked wonders for us and we realize that both streams are extremely important. While there is significant growth on the advertising front, the idea is to have an ‘and’ strategy for those users willing to pay," said Ferzad Palia, head, Voot Select, Voot Kids and international business, Viacom18. Palia said that the recent success of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of its popular reality show, has given the platform the impetus to consider trying the same for other series that belong to the same format, especially since the episodes of the show available earlier behind paywall, gained much traction. All episodes and the 24-hour live feed of the show have together clocked in two billion minutes of watch-time for Voot. Apart from web extensions of its TV properties, Palia said the platform will focus on sports as well as its slate of international programming, thanks to partners like CBS Corporation, with which Viacom had merged in 2019.