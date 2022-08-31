Voot strengthens its content slate to drive IPL viewership2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 12:17 AM IST
- Voot, which is estimated to have 4-5 million subscribers, is eyeing 20-25 million new subscribers
NEW DELHI : Voot, the video streaming platform owned by Viacom18, is strengthening its film slate and entertainment shows, as the Reliance Industries Ltd controlled company prepares to launch a super aggregator app to stream Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket and sports content in the coming months.