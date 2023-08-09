Voot folds into JioCinema; users now free to migrate

Voot folds into JioCinema; users now free to migrate1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 12:01 PM IST
While JioCinema has rolled out a premium pricing plan for ₹999 a year, offering only premium English language content behind a paywall, local language programming remains free on the service for now.
The merger between Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd-owned video streaming app Voot and JioCinema is finally complete with the website of the latter offering users a means to switch from Voot. Voot originals such as Asur 2 and Bigg Boss OTT have already premiered on JioCinema over the past few months.