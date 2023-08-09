Voot folds into JioCinema; users now free to migrate

Media and entertainment industry experts say Shankar’s presence will further help iron things out for JioCinema. Voot, in itself, has never been a major entity in the Indian OTT market. Its SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) offering never really took off and the AVoD vertical is also smaller in size as compared to many rivals. However, it will be a positive for JioCinema given the strong line-up of Viacom18’s GEC (general entertainment category) channels. Post IPL and HBO content, the platform that is already planning to stream its own movies, could benefit from a roster of TV shows.