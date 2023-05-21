JioCinema, Voot merger in final stage as cos await IPL end2 min read 21 May 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Last September, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had approved the amalgamation of Jio Cinema with Viacom18. Further, the company had won the digital rights for the IPL for ₹23,757 crore.
NEW DELHI : The merger between Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd-owned video streaming app Voot and JioCinema is in the final stages, said three people in the know. The company is waiting for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season to conclude, and may announce the merger by May end, they added. “The back-end has already been unified and currently it is pushing content to two separate platforms. It’s only a matter of time before Voot folds up," said one of the three people seeking anonymity.
