Waiting for 'Moon Knight' Episode 2? See here for release date and time
- Are you waiting for popular Moon Knight Episode 2? Here, we have detailed everything that you need to know about its release date and time
Popular show Marvel's ‘Moon Knight’ is expected to come out with its much awaited Episode 2 on Disney Plus. The mini-series created by Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 30, 2022. The mini-series consists of six episodes. Unlike several other shows where episodes are released at once, Marvel has opted to release each episode of ‘Moon Knight’ on a weekly basis. The first episode hit the screens was last week. Here are the details for Moon Knight episode 2 release date and time.
Moon Knight episode 2 release date
The ‘Moon Knight’ episode 2 is scheduled for release on April 6. It will be accessible for viewers on the OTT platform Disney Plus. It is important to note that the release time of the series will vary for different countries. The Moon Knight episode 2 release time will vary in different countries due to geographic differences. The release time for fans in India is at 12.30 pm IST.
