Waiting for ‘Moon Knight’ Episode 2? See here for release date and time

Popular show Marvel's ‘Moon Knight’ is expected to come out with its much awaited Episode 2 on Disney Plus. The mini-series created by Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 30, 2022. The mini-series consists of six episodes. Unlike several other shows where episodes are released at once, Marvel has opted to release each episode of ‘Moon Knight’ on a weekly basis. The first episode hit the screens was last week. Here are the details for Moon Knight episode 2 release date and time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moon Knight episode 2 release date

Moon Knight episode 2 release date