Walt Disney to release ‘The Little Mermaid’ on 26 May1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Hollywood films managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022 despite fewer films releasing post covid-19 disruptions
Walt Disney’s musical fantasy The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall, will release in cinemas on 26 May. It is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself is loosely based on the 1837 fairy tale of the same title by Hans Christian Andersen. The film stars Halle Bailey in the titular role, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.
