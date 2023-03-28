Walt Disney’s musical fantasy The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall, will release in cinemas on 26 May. It is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself is loosely based on the 1837 fairy tale of the same title by Hans Christian Andersen. The film stars Halle Bailey in the titular role, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

Hollywood films managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022 despite fewer films releasing post covid-19 disruptions, making for about 12-13% of overall box office earnings in the country last year.

While Disney’s Avatar- The Way of Water made over ₹378 crore, the highest for a Hollywood film in India so far, other hits include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In case of many American films, India is also emerging among the top 10, and even top five markets globally. Theatres are now looking forward to the coming summer where titles like Mission: Impossible 7 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 are lined up.

While action still remains the number one priority for Hollywood movie buffs in India, the success of Avatar and earlier The Lion King, shows viewers are open to other genres too, as long as they make for large-scale spectacles.

Superhero films tend to do bigger box office numbers because they cater to children and family audiences. Also, movie-going now more or less has become an experience. People are coming to watch films that are made for bigger screen experiences.