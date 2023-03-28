Walt Disney to release ‘The Little Mermaid’ on 26 May

Walt Disney’s musical fantasy The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall, will release in cinemas on 26 May. It is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1989 animated film of the same name, which itself is loosely based on the 1837 fairy tale of the same title by Hans Christian Andersen. The film stars Halle Bailey in the titular role, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

