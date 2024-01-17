 Want to watch 12th Fail in theatres? Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s movie still screening in multiplexes even after OTT release | Mint
Want to watch 12th Fail in theatres? Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s movie still screening in multiplexes even after OTT release

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

12th Fail became the most-watched film on Disney+ Hotstar within three days of its OTT release. Despite its success on the streaming platform, the movie is still running in theatres across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Pune and Lucknow.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. (Screengrab from YouTube/ Saregama Music)Premium
There was massive interest around 12th Fail’s OTT release while it still ran in theatres. After Disney+ Hotstar started streaming it on December 29, it became a roaring success. In fact, within three days of its release on the OTT platform, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial became the most-watched film of 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Many wondered why they missed watching the movie in theatres. They argued that such an inspiring movie deserved more box office success. Made with 20 crore, the Bollywood movie did have its share of box office glory. It has minted 68.1 crore so far. Actor Vikrant Massey plays the protagonist Manoj Kumar Sharma. The story deals with Sharma’s rise to becoming an IPS officer from being a “12th fail".

Now, if you believe you should have watched the movie in theatres instead of watching it on a smaller screen, you still have the chance. Well, the movie is still running in theatres even after having been released on OTT. it’s a rare example.

12th Fail still running in theatres

In Delhi, it’s running in at least 25 theatres. In fact, multiplexes like Metro INOX Cinemas: Marine Lines are still running four shows on a daily basis, as per BookMyShow. In Delhi NCR, as many as 31 theatres are still screening the movie about UPSC success.

Cinepolis: Pacific NSP2 and Cinepolis: Janak Cinema are still screening four daily shows. Bengaluru still has one show (12:35 PM) at PVR: Vega City, Bannerghatta Road.

Paytm, on the other hand, shows more options. Jaipur is still running the movie, with Cinepolis World Trade Park, Malviya Nagar running four shows daily. The movie is still running in Kolkata at at least four theatres including INOX Quest Mall and INOX South City Mall.

At least six theatres are screening 12th Fail in Pune, including PVR Icon Pavillion Mall, Shivajinagar and PVR Kumar Pacific Mall, Swar Gate. At least seven theatres are still running the movie in Lucknow, including Cinepolis One Awadh Center Mall, Gomti Nagar and Fun Cinema Fun Republic Mall, Gomti Nagar.

While there is no show apparently available in southern cities like Vizag, Vijayawada and Hyderabad, Chennai still has one show (6:30 PM) at PVR Escape-Express Avenue Mall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 11:46 AM IST
