Want to watch 12th Fail in theatres? Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s movie still screening in multiplexes even after OTT release
12th Fail became the most-watched film on Disney+ Hotstar within three days of its OTT release. Despite its success on the streaming platform, the movie is still running in theatres across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Pune and Lucknow.
There was massive interest around 12th Fail’s OTT release while it still ran in theatres. After Disney+ Hotstar started streaming it on December 29, it became a roaring success. In fact, within three days of its release on the OTT platform, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial became the most-watched film of 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.