New Delhi: War film Pippa starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will release in cinemas on 9 December, 2022. The film has been co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, best known for Akshay Kumar’s Airlift .

Bollywood has lined up a fresh slate of nationalist films for the coming months—from war dramas to period sagas and mythological tales. Akshay Kumar has historical drama Prithviraj scheduled for this January. Kumar has announced three other films in recent months—Ram Setu, Gorkha, a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, and OMG 2, whose first look suggests he plays Lord Shiva. Vicky Kaushal will play Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 in Sam Bahadur; Screwvala himself is producing another war film titled Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut. Kartik Aaryan will play an air force pilot in a film titled Captain India, as will Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

To be sure, Screwvala who quit showbiz nearly a decade ago after selling his company UTV Software Communications to Walt Disney, has been scripting a big but quiet comeback to the entertainment business. In the last few months, his company RSVP Movies has backed a range of web shows across languages including Netflix’s anthology dramas Paava Kadhaigal (Tamil) and Pitta Kathalu (Telugu), romantic comedy Mismatched, mystery thriller Raat Akeli Hai, and a critically acclaimed short film starring Vidya Balan called Natkhat. The web shows were preceded by an impressive start at the box office with war drama Uri-The Surgical Strike that had made over Rs. 200 crore on its release in 2019 and moderate success at around Rs. 70 crore with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath.

