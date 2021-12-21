War film ‘Pippa’ to release on 9 December

Bollywood has lined up a fresh slate of nationalist films for the coming months—from war dramas to period sagas and mythological tales. Akshay Kumar has historical drama Prithviraj scheduled for this January. Kumar has announced three other films in recent months—Ram Setu, Gorkha, a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, and OMG 2, whose first look suggests he plays Lord Shiva. Vicky Kaushal will play Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 in Sam Bahadur; Screwvala himself is producing another war film titled Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut. Kartik Aaryan will play an air force pilot in a film titled Captain India, as will Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.