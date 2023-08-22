Warner Bros’ bet on local IPs sparks growth of kids’ cluster2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The company has expanded its programming on POGO by adding Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi content
Warner Bros. Discovery, which operates children’s TV channels POGO, Cartoon Network, and Discovery Kids in India, has reaped rewards by investing in local intellectual properties (IPs) such as Little Singham and Chhota Bheem, which helped drive growth.
