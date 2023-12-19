Warner Bros Discovery aims to balance TV and OTT businesses
Linear television continues to be the company’s mainstay, where it sees robust viewership and ad sales in India, Sai Abishek, head of factual and lifestyle cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery
The lifestyle and factual entertainment vertical of Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to balance its linear television and video streaming (over-the-top, or OTT) businesses, a senior executive said, even though the target audience has largely moved to OTT despite the shows being aired on television.