Warner Bros Discovery restructuring may back India OTT plans—but faces challenges
Summary
Warner Bros Discovery's studio-streaming split may sharpen its OTT play in India—but faces stiff SVoD challenges, rising costs, and a cluttered digital space.
Warner Bros Discovery’s decision to split its streaming and studio business from its traditional TV networks may give a fresh push to its digital plans in India—but growing in the country’s crowded and price-sensitive OTT market won’t be easy.
