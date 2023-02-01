Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Superhero Universe to take on Marvel
DC Studios executives’ new plan includes Superman, a superhero mystery series, a rebellious Robin and a ‘loser from the future’
A new battle is brewing between caped crusaders, muscle-bound mutants and champions of justice in skintight pants. Only this time, it is billions of dollars in box-office receipts at stake.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×