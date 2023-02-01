Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Superhero Universe to take on Marvel

In August, Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped “Batgirl," a nearly complete superhero film, taking a tax break on the cost of the production rather than sending it straight to the streaming platform for release. On Monday, Mr. Safran described this decision as “courageous" and said he had seen a version of the film that he didn’t think would have been successful in theaters. The two DC Studios chiefs said that characters like Batgirl could someday re-emerge in DC films or series.