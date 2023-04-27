Warner Bros. Discovery, Viacom18 unveil content alliance for Indian market1 min read 27 Apr 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Under the new agreement, Viacom18 will offer the HBO and Warner content lineup to its Indian users via linear channels and the JioCinema streaming service
Warner Bros. Discovery and Viacom18 have inked a multi-year agreement that will make JioCinema the new platform for HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content in India starting next month. The deal encompasses exclusive content rights across digital and linear services.
