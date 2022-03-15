NEW DELHI : Building on the success of post-covid hits like Godzilla vs Kong and The Batman in India, Hollywood studio Warner Bros is readying an exciting slate for India that includes eight big-ticket titles in the coming months. Additionally, the studio will distribute 19 Universal Studios productions, including the new Jurassic World film, Dominion this year.

A top executive at the company said most of these big films will release on the same day and date in India as the rest of the world as audiences return to cinemas after the pandemic. Moreover, the studio is looking at extensive dubbing and marketing efforts to localise films, especially to combat the new challenge arising from hesitancy to visit cinemas, a trend seen post covid.

“We’re very excited about our slate and as restrictions gradually ease with most states back to 100% capacity, there is great opportunity to exploit. 2022 could be a record year for the Indian film business and we want to be part of that resurgence," Denzil Dias, managing director, Warner Bros. Pictures, India told Mint. The company is not looking at local Indian productions at the moment, he added.

The studio’s own slate comprises Will Smith-starrer King Richard later this month, the new Fantastic Beasts film, The Secrets of Dumbledore, a Harry Potter spin-off in April, DC League of Super Pets, Elvis, Black Adam, Salem’s Lot, Don’t Worry Darling and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Sixteen films from the Universal Studios stable this year including Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Ambulance this week, historical drama Downtown Abbey: A New Era, the third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise, romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and horror fantasy Dark Harvest among others.

Together, the 24 films have the potential to make between Rs. 150 and ₹200 crore in box office collections, according to film trade experts.

Hollywood has always enjoyed a growing market in India especially for films with great stories and visual appeal, Dias said, but it’s about foreign studios choosing the right product to localize and market aggressively for target audiences.

The company’s latest superhero flick, The Batman, released earlier this month in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, apart from English, had made over Rs. 30 crore at last count. “It all starts with the dubbing and then goes on to developing a promotional strategy, which includes trailers, posters, brand collaborations, events, in-cinema activations, out-of-home and influencer marketing," Dias said.

While Hollywood studios have long recognised the need to remain agile and grab eyeballs, the challenge post the pandemic for the industry is to convince the hesitant consumer to come back to cinemas which means all marketing strategies are back to ground zero, Dias said.

Dias doesn’t feel that the Hollywood studio strategy to release films only in DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres and not in single screens in tier-II towns, means loss of opportunity in the country. “Given that many Hollywood films do better than local films, it is clear that we’re not leaving money on the table. Though of course, there is scope to expand and we hope the industry moves towards DCI-compliant theatres," Dias said.

To be sure, DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing.

Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said while India is undoubtedly a growing market for large-scale Hollywood films, other genres like horror, comedies or science fiction, many of which Warner will be attempting in 2022, also find audience in urban multiplexes. “The youth in India has taken to Hollywood in a big way and in about five to 10 years, they will begin to exercise purchasing power. The public perception in India now is that Hollywood makes superior films and in a few years, they could even be number one as far as box office contributors go," Chauhan said.

