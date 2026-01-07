Warner Bros. Discovery recommended its shareholders reject Paramount’s amended hostile bid for the company, saying its existing deal with Netflix is stronger.
Warner Discovery rejects Paramount’s amended hostile bid
SummaryWarner told shareholders to back its existing deal with Netflix, saying the Paramount deal isn’t ‘even comparable.’
Warner Bros. Discovery recommended its shareholders reject Paramount’s amended hostile bid for the company, saying its existing deal with Netflix is stronger.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More