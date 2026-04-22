Warner Music launches global publishing arm for direct operations in India

Lata Jha
4 min read22 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC
Summary
Warner Chappell Music has launched direct operations in India, enabling local artists to access global collaborations and licensing. Jay Mehta will lead this initiative across South Asia that aims to enhance rights management and support Indian musicians on a global stage.

Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group (WMG), has launched direct operations in India, transitioning from its sub-publishing model to a full-scale, direct-to-market presence. The company said this would allow Indian artists to benefit from international collaborations, a global creative network, rights management infrastructure, and faster, more efficient licensing processes.

Jay Mehta, who has served as managing director of Warner Music India since its 2020 launch, will lead the new division.

In his expanded role as managing director, recorded music and publishing, India and SAARC at WMG, Mehta will oversee both recorded music and publishing operations across India and neighbouring South Asian markets. This unified leadership structure allows WMG to provide a seamless, holistic ecosystem for creators, spanning both master recordings and compositions. Mehta will report jointly to Guy Moot, co-chair and chief executive of Warner Chappell Music, and Lo Ting-Fai (Lofai), president of Warner Music APAC.

Warner Music India Pvt Ltd generated a revenue of Rs. 473 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as per Tracxn data.

Also Read | Viral today, gone tomorrow: the uncertain life of music in India

“We see that this move will result in positive changes including sophisticated rights management and licensing. We will now have better access to global data, infringement and monetization processes,” Mehta told Mint in an interview.

The transition will also open up strong representation for Indian musicians and songwriters on a global stage and make licensing and publishing clearances faster and more efficient, Mehta added.

To support this growth, WCM India songwriters will have exclusive access to a creative studio within the company’s Mumbai headquarters. By moving to direct operations, WCM will provide its international roster and local signees with creative and rights management services, enhanced digital licensing capabilities, and a dedicated on-the-ground team in Mumbai.

Further, Indian songwriters and catalogue partners will also have full access to WCM’s proprietary technology and administration infrastructure. This includes Global Match, WCM’s AI-driven royalty matching tool, the Client Portal for real-time visibility into earnings and catalog performance, and Pulse, WCM’s client app developed in direct partnership with songwriters.

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Warner, which wants to be seen as an artist-first entity and works closely with names such as King, Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh in India, aims to establish itself as one of the top three music labels in terms of market share. The company has formed 91 North Records, a joint venture with its Canadian counterpart, aimed at promoting Indian artists in North America and formed partnerships with key regional players, including a majority stake in Divo, a South Indian music label, and a strategic alliance with Sky Digital, which specialises in Punjabi music. The company has also picked up a 26% stake in Global Music Junction, a dominant player in the Bhojpuri, Kannada, Gujarati, Haryanvi and Oriya language markets, and the music and entertainment subsidiary of JetSynthesys.

India's music landscape

Warner's move comes at a time that artist-first initiatives are gaining pace in the Indian music industry. According to the Ficci EY media and entertainment report 2026, revenues from (music) artist management and branded income grew 12% over 2024. Independent (non-film) music generated 43% of streams in 2025 and composed a higher portion of contemporary music than previously.

Hindi dominates 59% of the total music consumption and is followed by Punjabi (9%), Tamil (7%), Telugu (6%) and other regional languages. Overall, the Indian music segment, measured as revenues earned by music labels from licensing and other income, grew 10% to reach Rs. 5,900 crore in 2025. Music streaming reached an audience of approximately 178 million who heard 5.8 trillion streams during the year, a 15% growth over 2024. Of the above, the paid subscriber base grew to reach 14 million, which is a 37% growth over 2024, on the back of significant efforts by the music platforms to disincentivize free music consumption.

Also Read | How recognition fuels both ambition and anxiety in music artists

Agreeing that India has a long way to go in creating and sustaining a paid music ecosystem, Mehta said it is encouraging to note the country is one of the top three markets in terms of net additions annually.

“To create a paid economy in this world, you need to give quality and quantity equally to the consumer in a way that he feels compelled to pay. When an individual pays, the entire economy and not just the platform, label or publisher grows,” Devraj Sanyal, chairman and CEO, India, South Asia and senior vice-president strategy, Africa, Middle East and Asia at Universal Music India, had said in an earlier interview. The global music-streaming economy, whether in Japan, North America, Europe or South America, has grown because people pay for music, Sanyal had said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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