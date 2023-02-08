Warner Music India acquires majority stake in southern music company Divo
This investment will help deliver Warner Music India’s strategy of having a leading presence in the entertainment sector across the country.
New Delhi: Warner Music India has signed a deal to acquire majority stake in Divo, a digital media and music company in India with presence across all four south Indian language music markets. This investment will help deliver Warner Music India’s strategy of having a leading presence in the entertainment sector across the whole country, the company said in a statement.
