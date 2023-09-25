Warner Music India signs joint venture deal with Punjabi aggregator Sky Music1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Sky Digital India is home to Punjabi music stars including Bir, Harnoor, Kaka, Mankirt Aulakh, Navan Sandhu and Sunanda Sharma.
New Delhi: Warner Music India has signed a joint venture deal with Sky Digital, a Punjabi music content consortium and aggregator, with whom it had signed a strategic partnership in 2021. This is a new phase of collaboration that will see them jointly develop and manage a roster, with Warner Music India upstreaming some of the artists on it, the two companies said in a statement.