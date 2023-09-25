comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Warner Music India signs joint venture deal with Punjabi aggregator Sky Music
New Delhi: Warner Music India has signed a joint venture deal with Sky Digital, a Punjabi music content consortium and aggregator, with whom it had signed a strategic partnership in 2021. This is a new phase of collaboration that will see them jointly develop and manage a roster, with Warner Music India upstreaming some of the artists on it, the two companies said in a statement.

Sky Digital India is home to Punjabi music stars including Bir, Harnoor, Kaka, Mankirt Aulakh, Navan Sandhu and Sunanda Sharma. The company also manages Punjabi content-based YouTube channels with over 50 million subscribers and aggregates releases from more than 50 Punjabi labels, as well as two leading mainstream independent Hindi labels.

“This is a strategic partnership with a hybrid model that enables us to help develop artists’ careers directly. This approach will be hugely beneficial to Sky Digital’s artists who have the potential to be truly global stars. It’s also part of our mission to take culturally vibrant Punjabi music to a worldwide audience," Alfonso Perez-Soto, president, emerging markets, recorded music, WMG, said in a statement.

Jay Mehta, managing director, Warner Music India, said the popularity of Punjabi music around the world has soared in recent years, amplified by a widespread diaspora and starting to cross over into the mainstream in several markets. “This partnership creates a great platform for more artists to take their music global and have Punjabi music dominate global charts," Mehta said in a statement.

Gurkaran Dhaliwal, managing director, Sky Digital India said the deal takes the two companies’ collaboration to a new and a more dynamic level. “Our synergetic relationship with Warner Music Group has already helped us expand our market share in India and significantly graced our artists with popularity among a wider audience. This joint venture allows music and homegrown talent to scale zenith of success by becoming globally loved and acclaimed stars," Dhaliwal said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 12:54 PM IST
