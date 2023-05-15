Warner Studios to release superhero film ‘The Flash’ on 16 June1 min read 15 May 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Hollywood films managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022, despite fewer films releasing post covid-19 disruptions.
Warner Studios will release The Flash, an American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name, on 16 June. It is the 13th instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as well. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Ezra Miller alongside Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton.
