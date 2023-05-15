Warner Studios will release The Flash, an American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name, on 16 June. It is the 13th instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as well. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Ezra Miller alongside Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton.

Hollywood films managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022, despite fewer films releasing post covid-19 disruptions, making for about 12-13% of overall box office earnings in the country last year. While Disney’s Avatar- The Way of Water had made over ₹378 crore when released in December, the highest for a Hollywood film in India so far, other hits included Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In case of many American films, India is also emerging among the top 10, and even top five markets globally. Theatres are now looking forward to the coming summer where titles like Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse, The Little Mermaid and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, among others, are lined up.

While action still remains the number one priority for Hollywood movie buffs in India, the success of Avatar and earlier The Lion King, shows viewers are open to other genres too, as long as they make for large-scale spectacles. Superhero films tend to do bigger box office numbers because they cater to children and family audiences. Also, movie-going now more or less, has become an experience. People are coming to watch films that are made for bigger screen experiences.