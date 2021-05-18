Warner-Discovery deal stirs up global streaming battles

Warner already has a foothold in countries such as China and Japan. The company wants 70% of its revenue coming from international markets in 10 years, as opposed to 30% at present, Zeiler had said. Warner and Discovery TV channels, which belong to the English entertainment and infotainment genres, remain niche channels in India, said Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd. The big space to capitalize on remains digital. “Bundling their content together makes sense and can be a good boost to both companies. Media consolidation is the only way to go, especially in a market such as India, which is so fragmented because of multiple regional languages," Taurani said.