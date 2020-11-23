WarnerMedia announces India, south east Asia leadership team

NEW DELHI : American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate WarnerMedia International has announced its new leadership team for the India, south east Asia and Korea regions, reiterating its commitment to the territories.

The announcement unites WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks (comprising the Turner and HBO businesses) with Warner Bros. (including theatrical distribution, TV syndication, home entertainment as well as consumer products, gaming and location-based entertainment)

The team will be led by Clement Schwebig, who will serve as head of WarnerMedia for India, south east Asia and Korea.

“We’ve put in place a unique organizational structure for growth that is designed to sharpen our focus on the consumer and build stronger relationships with our local partners. Integrating our commercial activities, content and marketing functions will enable us to leverage our enhanced scale and bigger footprint of consumer touchpoints across our varied businesses, brands, franchises and platforms," Schwebig said in a statement.

Yasmin Zahid will head affiliate and B2B (business-to-business) distribution for all WarnerMedia linear TV networks including HBO channels, CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, POGO, Warner TV and Oh!K, as well as lead B2B carriage partnerships for the HBO GO streaming service.

David Simonsen continues to lead the development of HBO GO in south east Asia and will work closely with Johannes Larcher’s global HBO Max team to lay the foundation for its future launch. Jae Chang shall head TV distribution and home entertainment overseeing all physical and digital distribution licensing for all WarnerMedia content in the region.

Vikram Sharma takes charge of consumer products, advertising and partnerships leading both the licensing and merchandising business for all WarnerMedia IP, brands and franchises, as well as the advertising sales business for all WarnerMedia brands on linear and digital platforms.

A new lead for theatrical distribution is being identified. In the meantime, all country managing directors will report directly to Schwebig, the company said in a statement.

Warner that recently announced the shutdown of HBO SD (standard definition) and HD (high definition) linear movie channels in India and Pakistan, as well as the WB linear movie channel in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives, will see Siddharth Jain, senior vice-president and managing director, south Asia, and Jessica Kam, senior vice-president of original productions, entertainment, leave the organisation.

WarnerMedia operations in India and the rest of south Asia, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, the Pacific islands, and Korea comprise the regional streaming service HBO GO, its suite of basic and premium linear TV channels in the kids, news and entertainment genres including HBO, CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang. as well as regional and local brands such as OhK! and Warner TV in Southeast Asia, POGO in south Asia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via