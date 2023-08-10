The bollywood actress, who was speaking at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, said she had not revealed this tragic phase of her life before but she lost her second baby five months into her pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Black fame actress said sharing her story before the release of the film or during promotions, would be been as promotion tactics, the Business Today reported.

“Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film…so, it was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy," the Business Today reported quoting the actress.

Rani Mukherjee said Nikhil Advani, one of the producers of ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, called her within 10 days of her loss. “After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through," she said.

Rani Mukherjee said that as an Indian she was enraged that such a thing was happening to an Indian mother.

Mukherjee said her latest film, ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, is based on the real-life heart wrenching story of Indian couple Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya. Their children were taken away by the Norway child welfare service objecting the way their two children were being raised.

Criticising the act of Norwegian government, the bollywood actress said every mother and every culture has its own way of raising her children and “nobody can question that."

Mukherjee said neither the director nor the producers of ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ knew about my personal tragedy that I lost my baby. “When they see this interview, they will be quite shocked," she added,

Rani Mukherjee further said also said that it it would be very difficult for mothers to watch ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ and thanked the viewers for all the appreciation she and her movie received.

‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, is directed by Ashima Chibber, released on March 17, almost 12 years after the ordeal began for the Bhattacharyas. After a diplomatic row between the two countries, Norway gave custody of the children to Anurup Bhattacharya’s brother.