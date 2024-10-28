Washington Post in turmoil after opting against 2024 presidential endorsement
Alexandra Bruell , Dana Mattioli , Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Oct 2024, 02:06 PM IST
- Jeff Bezos-owned news outlet faces criticism that move was motivated by concern of retribution by Donald Trump
Thousands of Washington Post readers have canceled their subscriptions. Staffers have gone public with their outrage. Owner Jeff Bezos is under scrutiny.
