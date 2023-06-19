Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has expressed his dissatisfaction with Adipurush in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International. Khanna, known for his role as Bheeshm Pitamah in the iconic TV serial Mahabharata, criticised director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla for their interpretation of the epic Ramayana.

In the video, Khanna stated that Adipurush was a major disservice to the revered Ramayana. He accused Om Raut of lacking knowledge about the epic and criticised “intellectual" Manoj Muntashir Shukla for transforming the sacred tale into "Kalyugi Ramayana".

The actor further expressed his disappointment with the film's dialogue and screenplay, which he deemed nonsensical and sleep-inducing, claiming that it bore no resemblance to any previous versions of the Ramayana.

Khanna strongly asserted that the creators of Adipurush would not be forgiven by history for writing such terrible dialogues and demeaning Lord Hanuman. He accused Om Raut of drawing inspiration from Hollywood filmmaking and injecting the Ramayana with unnecessary elements. Khanna emphasised that while cinematic liberties could have been taken in a fictional film, the misuse of divine imagery in Adipurush was a dangerous joke on the Ramayana.

The veteran actor went on to criticise the characterizations of Meghnad and Ravana in the film. He found fault with Meghnad's appearance, likening him to a wrestler with excessive tattoos, and deemed his dialogues inappropriate for the Ramayana. Khanna also expressed dissatisfaction with the portrayal of Ravana, stating that he was not portrayed as a scary character as per the original epic.

However, Khanna acknowledged Prabhas as a talented actor but felt that the film required a deeper understanding of Shree Ram's essence rather than merely showcasing physical appearances. He urged the filmmakers to take inspiration from Arun Govil's portrayal of Ram in the TV serial Ramayan.

Mukesh Khanna also accused the filmmakers of altering the characterisation of the epic's revered figures. He lamented that Ravana had been made into a comedy character, asserting that he was not meant to be portrayed as such.