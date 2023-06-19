Watch: ‘Om Raut knows nothing about Ramayana’; actor Mukesh Khanna slams Adipurush director, writer Manoj Muntashir1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Mukesh Khanna, known for his role as Bheeshm Pitamah in Mahabharata, criticised Adipurush makers in a YouTube video.
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has expressed his dissatisfaction with Adipurush in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International. Khanna, known for his role as Bheeshm Pitamah in the iconic TV serial Mahabharata, criticised director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla for their interpretation of the epic Ramayana.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×