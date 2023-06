On June 11 at 11:11 AM, the pre-teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was released. It seems the movie is going to be a action-packed drama.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are all set to dazzle audiences with their upcoming film, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga famous for making Kabir Singh. Contrary to recent rumours, the highly-anticipated action thriller has not been postponed and is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 11.

Animal promises to be an adrenaline-fueled spectacle, delving into the dark and treacherous world of gangster wars. With Ranbir Kapoor in a unique and action-packed avatar, fans can expect a thrilling cinematic experience. Joining the Kapoors in this gripping tale are Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna, who will be essaying key roles.

The film is a collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the talented director renowned for his work in the Shahid Kapoor blockbuster. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Animal is set to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and high-octane action sequences.

Speculations surrounding a possible delay in the release of Animal were quickly debunked by renowned film critic Taran Adarsh. Taking to Twitter, Adarsh confirmed that the film will indeed be hitting theatres on the scheduled date, dismissing any doubts about its release.

However, there is another intriguing development in the Bollywood sphere. Akshay Kumar recently announced the release of his upcoming film, 'Oh My God 2' which is also slated to hit theatres on August 11. This clash of two highly-anticipated films has sparked curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike.

As the release dates draw nearer, movie enthusiasts across India are eagerly awaiting the grand unveiling of Animal and 'Oh My God 2.' With both films poised to make a significant impact at the box office, it's a thrilling time for Bollywood aficionados who are spoiled for choice this August 11.