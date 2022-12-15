ShahRukh Khan who is in Kolkata attending the Kolkata International Film Festival, on Thursday, 15 December addressed the controversy regarding the Besharam Rang song of his upcoming movie Pathaan and said, “No matter what, people like us will stay positive".
Khan is attending the opening ceremony of the film festival in Kolkata, West Bengal along with several other superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Kumar Sanu and others.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also attending the ceremony.
Khan further in his speech also said, “Social media often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive and destructive".
“Cinema brings to the fore humanity's immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood. Cinema is best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to larger nature of humankind. " Khan said at KIFF.
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has raised objections to the Besharam Rang song only days after it was released on 12 December. Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Mishra said that the song 'has been shot with a dirty mindset'. He also added that the costumes in the song 'at first glance are objectionable'.
"And that is why I believe that the name of this song Besharam Rang is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider," he also added.
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday inaugurated the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) by lighting the ceremonial lamp.
An exhibition on the 80-year-old legendary actor's life and works will be showcased during the film festival, with the inaugural movie being 'Abhimaan'.
According to the official website, the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal is scheduled to be held between 15 - 22 December, 2022 in Kolkata.
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25 January 2023.
