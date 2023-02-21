Watch: Sonu Nigam manhandled during event in Mumbai; accused's MLA sister apologises
The accused, Swapnil Phaterpekar is son of Uddhav Thackeray's faction MLA Prakash Phaterpekar. Swapnil's sister who is also a member of Yuva Sena has apologised for the incident.
Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam was allegedly attacked during a music event in Mumbai's Chembur on 20 February. The incident took place around 11 pm when the singer was leaving the venue after attending the music festival.
