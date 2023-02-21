Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam was allegedly attacked during a music event in Mumbai's Chembur on 20 February. The incident took place around 11 pm when the singer was leaving the venue after attending the music festival.

As per the Mumbai police the accused has been identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar who is son of Thackeray faction MLA Prakash Phaterpekar. Swapnil's sister who is a member of Yuva Sena has also apologised for the incident.

As per the latest report, on the basis of Nigam's complaint, the Mumbai police has registered a case against a man for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and other charges in connection to this. A case under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), police told ANI.

Speaking about the incident, DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters that after live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from stage when a man held him.

"After objection he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, one of those two men sustained injuries. Accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar," he said. "The injured has been identified as Rabbani," he added. Video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media.

Singer Sonu Nigam who raised his voice about Azan Loudspeakers attacked by Janab Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/32eIPQtdyM — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 20, 2023

Speaking about the incident, Sonu Nigam said, “After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I have filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies and causing scuffle."

After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle: Sonu Nigam https://t.co/RVFONXeQ79 pic.twitter.com/JxtfCVIaQj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar's sister Suprada who is member of Yuva Sena took to Twitter to apologies for the incident.

“As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance," she wrote.

“On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu sir and his team for the unpleasant incident. Please do not believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicise the matter."

“My brother was trying to take a selfie with him. Due to the rush and furore, there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital and was discharged after examination," she wrote in a series of tweet.

While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance ( 1/3 ) — Suprada Phaterpekar (@suprada17) February 20, 2023

“Shri Sonu Nigam is unhurt. As organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance," she added.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out the Uddhav Thackeray faction and called the party ‘Gundo Ki Sena’

In a tweet, he wrote, “Famous singer #SonuNigam reportedly attacked by #UddhavThackeray‘s MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son and his men ! THIS HAS BECOME A GUNDON KI SENA Not the first time such an incident has come to the fore! Earlier a veteran was beaten up! SHAMEFUL ! Will UT faction condemn it?"

SHAMEFUL ! Will UT faction condemn it? pic.twitter.com/e5YxPbFSam — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 21, 2023

