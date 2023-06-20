Watch: Trailer out for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 11:49 AM IST
The trailer has been launched for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
The trailer is our for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the much-awaited romantic drama directed by Karan Johar, igniting a wave of excitement in the world of Bollywood. The film stars the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, promising a spellbinding tale of love and emotions. The on-screen couple was last seen on Gully Boy.
