The trailer is our for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani , the much-awaited romantic drama directed by Karan Johar, igniting a wave of excitement in the world of Bollywood. The film stars the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, promising a spellbinding tale of love and emotions. The on-screen couple was last seen on Gully Boy.

The trailer does not reveal much about the storyline. It features a romantic song sung by Arijit Singh. The movie also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has wished Karan Johar on completing 25 years of the latter's film career.

Adding to the buzz surrounding this cinematic spectacle is the rumours of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, making his debut appearance in the film.

While the details of his role have been kept under wraps, media reports have confirmed his involvement in the project, a significant milestone for the young aspiring actor. Aryan's entry into the industry was initially planned through his role as an assistant director on Karan Johar's ambitious project Takht, which unfortunately did not come to fruition.

As Karan Johar celebrated his birthday on May 25, he delighted his fans by unveiling the first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a momentous occasion as it marks his 25th year in the film industry. Dharma Productions, along with stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, shared glimpses of the film, exciting cinephiles across the nation. The much-anticipated release of the film is scheduled for July 28.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey as a director, Karan Johar expressed his gratitude and eagerness to share yet another piece of his heart with his loyal fanbase.

In celebration of his birthday, Johar took to social media, treating his followers to a nostalgic montage of unforgettable love scenes from his previous directorial ventures. This heartfelt gesture resonated with his audience, who have been eagerly awaiting his next directorial masterpiece.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is poised to captivate audiences with its enchanting narrative and stellar cast. With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at the helm, the film promises to be a visual and emotional extravaganza. As the countdown begins for its release, fans are brimming with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the magic that Karan Johar and his team will unfold on the silver screen.