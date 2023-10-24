comScore
Rajinikanth's doppelganger video from Kochi goes viral on social media | Watch
Rajinikanth’s doppelganger video from Kochi goes viral on social media | Watch

Rajinikanth's doppelganger video from Kochi goes viral on social media | Watch

A video of a doppelganger of Indian superstar Rajinikanth has gone viral on social media.

A tea shop owner named Sudhakar Prabhu on Pattalam Road in Fort Kochi has been trending on the Internet because of his uncanny resemblance to actor Rajinikanth.

In the video, Prabhu, wearing a pair of shorts and a shirt, can be seen mimicking the actor's mannerisms while talking to a few people.

The video was shared on social media platform X by a user @despoters_12345.

 

Sudhakar Prabhu’s resemblance to the legendary actor was first noticed by Malayalam actor-director Nadirshah, who was in Fort Kochi for shooting a movie.

“Astounding! Sudhakara Prabhu of Fort Kochi with a likeness to him. Although he is an aristocrat by name, he is working in a tea shop," the director had written on Facebook along with a few pictures of him.

After Prabhu’s pictures and videos went viral, he has been invited to various events and functions across Kerala.

In 2022, photos of Rehmat Gashkori, a retired Pakistani government employee, who also resembles Rajinikanth, went viral on the Internet. His colleagues told him that he looked like the popular Indian film star.

Currently, Rajinikanth is shooting for his 170th film, an entertainer with a social message.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer movie, which was directed by Nelson. His upcoming films include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam.

According to Lyca Productions, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will reunite on screen after 32 years for the Tamil cinema icon's 170th feature film.

“Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170," Lyca Productions had said. “#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan."

Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film “Hum", directed by Mukul Anand.

Updated: 24 Oct 2023, 06:11 PM IST
