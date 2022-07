While certainly a curiosity, “We Met in Virtual Reality"—a pandemic-inspired documentary filmed entirely within a social platform called VRChat—is also revelatory, if not entirely ennobling of the human condition. The “authenticity" of reality TV was long ago deflated, but what viewers will find in this HBO documentary, along with fantastical avatars, online romance and pandemic refugees looking for connection, is honesty: Even while embodying their “idealized" selves, the participants are concerned with the same interpersonal, eccentric and often banal matters that preoccupy the IRL (in-real-life) inhabitants of “unscripted" television. In a world made purposely unreal, there lies something genuine.