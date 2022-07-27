‘We Met in Virtual Reality’ review: Internet connection
Joe Hunting’s HBO documentary, filmed entirely in virtual reality, follows role-players on the platform VRchat—exploring the lives they lead and the relationships they form online
While certainly a curiosity, “We Met in Virtual Reality"—a pandemic-inspired documentary filmed entirely within a social platform called VRChat—is also revelatory, if not entirely ennobling of the human condition. The “authenticity" of reality TV was long ago deflated, but what viewers will find in this HBO documentary, along with fantastical avatars, online romance and pandemic refugees looking for connection, is honesty: Even while embodying their “idealized" selves, the participants are concerned with the same interpersonal, eccentric and often banal matters that preoccupy the IRL (in-real-life) inhabitants of “unscripted" television. In a world made purposely unreal, there lies something genuine.
It’s all about love, loss, affirmation and the re-creation of the self in Joe Hunting’s film, which the U.K.-based filmmaker wrote, produced, directed and edited. The Covid-19 crisis evidently accelerated participation in VRChat and the creation of its various communities and enclaves, among which Mr. Hunting takes us on a methodology-free tour. But while the milieu will be utterly unfamiliar to most viewers, the attractions aren’t so obscure. “You can be who you always wanted to be," says one role-player. “You can, in a way, start over. You come into VR and no one knows who you are, no one knows who you were; they only know how you speak to them, how you treat them."
More context would have made for a more persuasive argument to those unfamiliar with—and unconvinced by—the virtues of living a parallel existence in VR, but Mr. Hunting’s aim is total immersion. The film demands some explanation of the options available for reimagining one’s image, but perhaps it’s self-explanatory: Many of the female participants (you presume they’re female) appear as big-eyed, buxom, baby-doll sirens of the anime variety; the male avatars are often strapping with six-pack abs. Little mystery there, but some people are represented by amorphous-looking geometry or, in one case, a hyper-realized bird who does a chicken dance. If there’s some other aesthetic at work, or a system, it eludes us, as does whatever selection process Mr. Hunting applied to what was no doubt a vast array of communities and endeavors.
In the end, it’s the relationships that are intended to matter. Some are casual, some are student-teacher and some are romantic: One couple gets married in VRChat. And another apparently met—gasp—IRL. (It’s something viewers will long to see, but of which they are deprived.)
There’s an underlying sadness to “We Met in Virtual Reality," not all of it generated by a sense of escapees fleeing a world that has become too much. VRChat is therapy for some, who confess to suicide attempts, alcoholism and various other real-world pitfalls. The participants’ motives can be recreational, or philosophical, though bittersweet nonetheless. “Sometimes not being able to touch or feel the person you love in a way gives you much more appreciation for them as a person," says one female avatar. “You fall in love purely with their personality. The one that I love most in my life in VR I met them and never even saw their face." She does not reveal if she ever will.
