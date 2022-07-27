‘We Met in Virtual Reality’ review: Internet connection

It’s all about love, loss, affirmation and the re-creation of the self in Joe Hunting’s film, which the U.K.-based filmmaker wrote, produced, directed and edited. The Covid-19 crisis evidently accelerated participation in VRChat and the creation of its various communities and enclaves, among which Mr. Hunting takes us on a methodology-free tour. But while the milieu will be utterly unfamiliar to most viewers, the attractions aren’t so obscure. “You can be who you always wanted to be," says one role-player. “You can, in a way, start over. You come into VR and no one knows who you are, no one knows who you were; they only know how you speak to them, how you treat them."

