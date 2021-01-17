Will offer education, healthcare solutions for mass market: Uday Shankar

We believe that technology is the most powerful disruptor in the history of the world. Especially in parts of the world like India, Asia, and Africa, where most mass services whether it is media, healthcare, education, their foundations have never been laid for catering to the entire population. With increasing awareness and income there is an aspiration for everybody to get education and access to quality healthcare. And that is proving to be totally insufficient. We blame everything on the government and the states. Even if they were to do everything, it is just not feasible to provide quality education with consistent outcomes, say, to 1.3 billion people of this country. Ditto for healthcare.