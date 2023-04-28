Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan spared no efforts in promoting his son Aryan Khan's fashion brand D'yavol. On Friday, the megastar shared two pictures on Twitter, donned in a black-coloured snazzy jacked with 'X' written on the sleeves.

Khan captioned the photos, "Wearing my X on my sleeve. #DyavolX

Drop goes live on 30th April".

Yesterday, the Pathan actor, Aryan Khan, as well as, SRK's youngest child Abram Khan were seen in identical black T-shirts with 'X' written on it.

SRK has been sporting clothes that are part of Aryan Khan's D'yavolX brand.

Recently, Aryan Khan launched his streetwear brand D'Yavol and roped his father as a brand ambassador.

SRK was seen in a commercial for D'yavolX, directed by Aryan.

Aryan took to Instagram and shared the ad's teaser which features none other than the 'King Khan'.

In the teaser, a paintbrush is seen on the floor and presumably, Shah Rukh picks it up, although the camera's angle changes before the face is revealed. Towards the end, SRK's face appears for a split second.

Sharing the video, Aryan wrote, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ X will be here in 24 hours...Follow @dyavol.x for exclusive content."

About D'yavolX:

It is a luxury streetwear brand of Aryan Khan.

The first capsule collection from D'YAVOL X goes live on 30th April 2023 exclusively on dyavolx.com.

D'YAVOL X is part of SLAB Ventures- the company founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva, and Bunty Singh.