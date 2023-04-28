'Wearing my X on my sleeve': Shah Rukh Khan promotes son Aryan Khan's D'yavol brand with snazzy jacket1 min read 28 Apr 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan shared two pictures on Twitter, donned in a black-coloured snazzy jacked with 'X' written on the sleeves
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan spared no efforts in promoting his son Aryan Khan's fashion brand D'yavol. On Friday, the megastar shared two pictures on Twitter, donned in a black-coloured snazzy jacked with 'X' written on the sleeves.
