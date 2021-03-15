Web creators likely to target family audiences

NEW DELHI: To steer clear of controversies and play it safe, OTT (over-the-top) video streaming platforms and makers of web shows are weighing their options, targeting family audiences for a while instead of dishing out edgy or bold content.

Recent controversies around web series such as Tandav and Mirzapur 2 and clampdown from both the government and courts have pushed content creators to resort to time-tested and 'safe' fare for the families, at least in the short term.

“I don’t see any controversial or risque content coming out for close to a year-and-a-half now. Everyone is looking at safe subjects and platforms are pretty much going the TV way," said a senior executive at a streaming platform on condition of anonymity, adding that not watering down content immediately could make it difficult for platforms to operate in India for the long-term.

Platforms and studios which have witnessed an uptick in nationalist or historical films over the last few years in line with the mood of the nation, feel that similar content could make its way to the web.

“We’ve been pitched a lot of scripts that have to do with the Independence movement or some part of forgotten history or pander to the idea of the nation. This is all part of the trend and audiences have been rewarding towards them in the past," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India that owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films. There is a right-wing movement worldwide and these films or shows that tell tales of strife, appeal to that mindset or instinct of audiences. “Filmmakers are only trying to map and predict audience preferences so it’s a business decision," Kumar added.

Nationalist or patriotic subjects, if told right, have always found resonance as Bollywood hits like Border, Gadar and others show, said filmmaker Samar Khan, who has worked on web shows like ALTBalaji’s The Test Case.

Marathi filmmaker Akshay Bardapurkar who is developing a show on RSS founder KB Hegdewar said saffron content will continue to do well, given the mood of the nation. “Plus, these are local stories that need to be taken to children who are studying in English-language academic institutions. They are also great for syndication, because makers in other languages will want to dub or remake them given how relatable they are," Bardapurkar added. Many platforms are also ramping up on content specific to children, while VOOT and Discovery+ have kids genres, Disney+ brought out a show called The Legend of Hanuman this January.

For a country as diverse as India, you need a content slate that can cater to the audience’s preferences across languages, said Nimisha Pandey, head, Hindi originals, ZEE5 India, calling the service ‘India and Bharat’s multi-lingual storyteller.’

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video declined to comment for the story.

For its web originals Amazon has onboarded top Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor who have mass appeal.

Applause Entertainment, too, that produced Avrodh based on the Uri attacks for SonyLIV, and is working on Taj- A Monument of Blood, based on the Mughal empire, declined to comment.

Disney+ Hotstar did not respond to Mint’s queries.

“Fundamentally, OTT is like TV, just more democratised, and is meant to be watched by all members of the family even if some also watch it individually. We could not have grown to this extent if we only targeted certain genres," Ajit Thakur, CEO of Telugu streaming service aha Video said, adding that the pandemic has accelerated the trend of OTT content being watched on large screens such as smart TVs, in big groups and that the platform has had parental controls since its launch last year.

