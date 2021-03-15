Web creators likely to target family audiences

Marathi filmmaker Akshay Bardapurkar who is developing a show on RSS founder KB Hegdewar said saffron content will continue to do well, given the mood of the nation. “Plus, these are local stories that need to be taken to children who are studying in English-language academic institutions. They are also great for syndication, because makers in other languages will want to dub or remake them given how relatable they are," Bardapurkar added. Many platforms are also ramping up on content specific to children, while VOOT and Discovery+ have kids genres, Disney+ brought out a show called The Legend of Hanuman this January.