OTT platforms turn free hits into paywalled shows to boost subscribers

She added that consumers may notice two changes. First, some content that was previously available for free may move into a subscription environment, which could feel like a paywall. Viewers who earlier followed a show on platforms such as YouTube or other free apps may now need to subscribe to continue watching it. However, this does not necessarily mean that subscription prices will rise immediately. Platforms are more likely to justify their existing pricing by strengthening the catalogue rather than raising rates immediately. Second, over time, viewers may end up subscribing to multiple platforms or rely more on bundled plans offered by telecom operators as more recognizable content shifts to paid services.