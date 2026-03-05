Subscription-based OTT platforms such as Netflix are buying the streaming rights of popular shows that were earlier available for free, and moving them behind the paywall to convert loyal viewers into paid users. For instance, Lock Upp, which earlier streamed on MX Player, and comedian Bhuvan Bam’s series Dhindora from YouTube will now be available on Netflix.
OTT platforms turn free hits into paywalled shows to boost subscribers
SummarySubscription-based streaming platforms are acquiring popular free content to attract new subscribers. Shows like Lock Upp and Dhindora are moving to paid services, benefiting producers with higher budgets and marketing.
