Web shows face content lag, drop new episodes periodically

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency said the strategy gives audiences a chance to formulate theories around the show and generate interest. Dropping all episodes together causes a sudden spike in conversations and mentions on social media. But spacing these out is likely to gain ground in India as it drives brand love, generates more conversation points and spikes at regular intervals especially at a time when it is a struggle to come up with new content every week, Gupta said.

