Third part of ‘Welcome’ film franchise slated for Christmas 2024 release1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Bollywood has been betting big on sequels and franchise films in the past few months to cash in on the success of titles such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Heropanti and Ek Villain, among others.
The next part of the comedy franchise Welcome titled Welcome To The Jungle will release in cinemas on Christmas 2024. The previous instalments featured names such as Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.
