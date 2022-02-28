NEW DELHI : The prolonged closure of cinemas over the past two years of the pandemic had a deep impact on India’s movie theatre business, with combined two-year box office collections totalling just ₹5,757 crore. According to a recent report by media consultant Ormax, this is almost 50% (or ₹5,000 crore) below what the industry had grossed in 2019 alone. As theatres reopen for the third time as the Omicron wave ebbs, release of big-ticket films is being coupled with substantial marketing efforts to convince people that it’s safe to visit cinemas. In an interview, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director at PVR Ltd, India’s largest multiplex chain, said the company’s promotional efforts to convey its commitment towards safety and hygiene of patrons come at a time when streaming platforms provide entertainment at the click of a button at home. Edited excerpts:

As cinemas reopen after a long gap, do you plan to increase your ad budgets to communicate that it’s safe to visit them?

Yes, we certainly intend to communicate more aggressively with our consumers. When you look at advertising or communication in today’s world, it’s about both digital spend and traditional spends. So we’ve pumped up the volume on our digital assets like Instagram, Twitter, social media, emailers and started to communicate with our customers directly, since we have data such as email IDs and telephone numbers. The idea is to tell them that first of all, we are open, because there was a lot of confusion since Delhi and Haryana had shut down (during the third wave) and rest of the markets were open, and also that we’re safe.

Just before the third set of restrictions, we had installed Wolf AirMask in all our cinemas, which is a technology that neutralizes the virus in enclosed spaces. In terms of capital expenditure for the Wolf AirMask, we spent about Rs. 9 crore because that’s something which is available in all 860 screens across the country.

Plus, we are not only following all protocols mandated by the government, such as 50% capacity restrictions or temperature checks, but also sanitizing the auditoriums and other equipment more frequently. We have a marketing plan in place where the voice is going to be higher and we’re looking at both our digital assets and traditional media, such as newspapers and radio.

Do you have any new campaigns to emphasize on the safety of cinemas?

We have campaigns that are focused on safety, but a lot of it is also focused on upcoming films because, at the end of the day, people actually get drawn to certain kinds of content for which they will come to cinemas. Plus, we have campaigns on offers for F&B (food and beverage), and on offers in general, like getting points on your credit card, around vouchers, privilege cards, loyalty memberships.

Did you look at any other revenue generating efforts?

There were a lot of challenges because we were shut for so long. But we managed to launch two products. One was V Pristine, where we give cleaning services at homes or in offices and buildings and that’s still going on. First, it was launched in Delhi, NCR and is now present in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities. Then, there was our microwave popcorn called PopMagic, which we have managed to sell a lot of through our own platforms, and also through aggregators, like Swiggy and Zomato.

How open are you to showcasing cricket, like IPL, or content other than feature films?

We’re always open to screening alternative content; we screened an ICC T20 India-Pakistan match in October and got a phenomenal response. We also look at gaming events. We tied up with NODWIN Gaming (an e-sports company) and launched the PVR NODWIN Cup, which was a ticketed event last year.

How does the upcoming movie slate look to you?

March is going to be a good big month for us, with Jhund, The Batman, Bachchan Pandey and RRR. And then the next financial year onwards, also we have some good films lined up like Jersey, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and KGF 2; later, there is Prithviraj and Shamshera. It’s looking like a strong line-up and we are very excited that it’s going to bring people back to the cinemas in a big way.

